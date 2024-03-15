Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 213,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,145. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $104.96 and a 12-month high of $159.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

