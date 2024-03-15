Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.61 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

