Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.59 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,577,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,042. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

