Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $753.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $706.04 and its 200-day moving average is $623.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

