Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 40307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Down 13.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Macarthur Minerals had a net margin of 2,001.08% and a return on equity of 2.07%.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.