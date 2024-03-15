MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 14th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MEGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 22,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,412,753 shares in the company, valued at $70,582,299.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $165,321.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,412,753 shares in the company, valued at $70,582,299.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacques P. Perold acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,258. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 33,837 shares of company stock valued at $446,297 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 593,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 123,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

