Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 14th total of 16,750,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $6,069,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,490,000.
Shares of CART traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.66. 1,829,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
