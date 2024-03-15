Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 14th total of 16,750,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 876,692 shares valued at $23,769,172. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $6,069,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,490,000.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.66. 1,829,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

