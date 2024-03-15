Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE MPC traded up $5.53 on Friday, hitting $194.51. 1,732,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,968. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $195.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.