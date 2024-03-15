Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Sells $316,540.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $33.25 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 420,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marcus & Millichap

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.