Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.18%.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $35,037,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 465,237 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 974.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 278,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252,394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 243,281 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,155 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

