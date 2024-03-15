Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.97.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
