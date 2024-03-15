Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Marlowe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRLWF remained flat at $6.73 during trading hours on Friday. Marlowe has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

