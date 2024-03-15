Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Eric Hippeau Sells 1,400 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Hippeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

Marriott International stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.81. 1,083,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,195. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $253.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.45.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

