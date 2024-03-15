Martin Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock remained flat at $42.82 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,701,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

