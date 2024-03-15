Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 101 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $200.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

