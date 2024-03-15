Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,313 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.03 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

