Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fortive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 84,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

