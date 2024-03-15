Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,174 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

