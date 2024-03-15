Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 4,031 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

