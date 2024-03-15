Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.66 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.76.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

