Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 405.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,563 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

