Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.97 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after buying an additional 68,906 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %

AEP opened at $81.86 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.