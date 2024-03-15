Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.42 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $280,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

