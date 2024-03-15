Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.96 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

