Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,951 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $95.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

