Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 52,872 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,872 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $201.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.