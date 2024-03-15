Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 8,714 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

