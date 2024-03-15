Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $40.93 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

