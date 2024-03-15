Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 4.6%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. 4,527,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,287,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Matterport Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $550.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative net margin of 126.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,038,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,812.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,909 shares of company stock worth $893,572 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Matterport by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

