Matthew A. Getz Sells 5,000 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $868,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AORT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 117,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,319. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $805.87 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

