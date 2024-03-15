Matthew A. Getz Sells 5,000 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $868,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AORT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 117,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,319. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $805.87 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.66.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
