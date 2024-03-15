McLean Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,960,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,858,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.87 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

