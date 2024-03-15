MediWound (MDWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 5,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,480. MediWound has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

Get MediWound alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.