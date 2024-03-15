Megan Chung Sells 3,200 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,416.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $4.80 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 104.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 134.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,036 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth $6,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

