Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,926,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

