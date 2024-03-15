Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Up 144.4% in February

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mersen Price Performance
Mersen stock opened at C$38.52 on Friday. Mersen has a fifty-two week low of C$38.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.11.
About Mersen
