Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Raised by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ META traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,715,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.84 and a 200 day moving average of $362.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.64 and a twelve month high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.