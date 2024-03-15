Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.0% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $137,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total value of $288,843.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.64. 8,032,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,721,838. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.84 and its 200 day moving average is $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.64 and a 12-month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.