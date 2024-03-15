Metahero Trading Up 23.2% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Metahero has a total market cap of $56.69 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

