Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Kevin A. Raketich Sells 1,000 Shares

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $21,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,575.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Metallus Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Metallus stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 139,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,742. The firm has a market cap of $930.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. Metallus Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30.
About Metallus
