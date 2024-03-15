Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Update

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 14th total of 103,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTAL. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Trading Up 5.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 112,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,970,000. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.