MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Insider Ramy Tadros Sells 4,026 Shares

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $72.29. 969,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $72.89.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MetLife

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $558,460,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after buying an additional 5,474,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,616,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.