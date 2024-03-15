Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $593,880.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $609,140.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

MU opened at $91.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.