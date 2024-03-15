Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

MU opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

