MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Hits New 52-Week High at $564.66

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $564.66 and last traded at $558.58, with a volume of 19239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $546.00.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.52.
About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN
at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.