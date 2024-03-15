MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.80% of MIND Technology worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIND opened at $5.65 on Friday. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

