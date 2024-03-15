Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Laurentian raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$16.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.10. The firm has a market cap of C$656.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

