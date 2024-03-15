Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 383,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 569,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,899 shares of company stock worth $248,102. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 782,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 215,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3,544.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.