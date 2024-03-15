Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares in the company, valued at $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

