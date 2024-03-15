Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.84. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 211,317 shares.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $716.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

