Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,480,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,725. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.